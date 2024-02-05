BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,803,000 after buying an additional 4,012,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after buying an additional 1,006,326 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 31,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,055. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

