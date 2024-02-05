Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.59. Cabot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.800 EPS.

Cabot Stock Performance

CBT traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 480,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. Cabot has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cabot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Recommended Stories

