California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.83

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.83 and last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 81209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 144.44%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,633.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,340 shares of company stock worth $122,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

