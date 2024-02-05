Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.03 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

