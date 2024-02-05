Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 210.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCJ. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.84. 1,181,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,156. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

