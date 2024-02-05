Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $47.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

