Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$191.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$187.00 to C$191.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$178.21.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting C$171.49. The company had a trading volume of 339,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,851. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$164.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$156.39. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.