Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$177.93.
CNR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Canadian National Railway Price Performance
CNR stock opened at C$170.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$171.06. The company has a market cap of C$109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$164.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$156.39.
Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.
