Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $25,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,756 shares of company stock worth $11,293,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.01. 637,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.37. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $140.86. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.