Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) PT Raised to $24.00

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.05. 86,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,333. The company has a market capitalization of $371.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 480,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

