CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.
CareTrust REIT Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.18. 167,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,028. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.
CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,198,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after buying an additional 46,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 89.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after buying an additional 1,039,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after buying an additional 58,849 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
