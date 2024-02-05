CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.18. 167,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,028. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,198,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after buying an additional 46,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 89.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after buying an additional 1,039,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after buying an additional 58,849 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

