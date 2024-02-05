CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) is Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,979 shares during the period. CareTrust REIT accounts for about 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of CareTrust REIT worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,195,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $24,217,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 914,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after purchasing an additional 888,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1,029.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 856,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.
CareTrust REIT Stock Performance
CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 968,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.04. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $23.49.
CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on CTRE shares. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CareTrust REIT
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.