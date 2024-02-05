Carrier Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 28,412 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 545% compared to the typical volume of 4,408 put options.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $28,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

CARR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.34. 2,844,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,358. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

