Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.67.

CRI stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Carter’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

