CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.90% and a negative net margin of 95.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

