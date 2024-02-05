Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.64.

NYSE:FUN opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. Research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

