Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.74. Approximately 193,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 654,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 2,854.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

