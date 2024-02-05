Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lifted to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Maxim Group currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.59.

CELH opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 1.73. Celsius has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,042,185 shares of company stock worth $48,772,838. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 57,032 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 953.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

