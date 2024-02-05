Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $192.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.78.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.72. The company had a trading volume of 378,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,822. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $237.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.28 and its 200 day moving average is $196.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total transaction of $687,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,945.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total transaction of $687,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,945.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

