Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$10.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.39.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CG shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
