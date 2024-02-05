Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading 2.7% Higher

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.08. 17,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 305,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNTA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

