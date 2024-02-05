CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $91.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

CF Industries Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,602,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $160,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $76.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.