CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $91.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.87.
A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $76.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.
