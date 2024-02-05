CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$170.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$166.82.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$156.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$142.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$138.66. CGI has a 52-week low of C$117.98 and a 52-week high of C$156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

