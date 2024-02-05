Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $20,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

GLTR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.40. 165,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $80.99 and a 1-year high of $96.04.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.