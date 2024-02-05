Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $428.59. 35,445,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,566,188. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.55 and a 200 day moving average of $382.43. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $430.24.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

