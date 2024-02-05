Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,451 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $380,348,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,110. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

