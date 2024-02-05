Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $364,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.00. 5,422,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,437,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

