Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $408.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,336,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,591 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $408,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,369,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 742,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,445,000 after purchasing an additional 115,980 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,238,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 895,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,395,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,317,132. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

