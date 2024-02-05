Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,128,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,069,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 32.94% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $664,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 143,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,498. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1202 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

