Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,278,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726,183 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 7.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 15.04% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $4,871,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $58.76.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

