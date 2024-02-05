Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 399.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,039,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $797,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 202.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 407.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,654,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,644,000 after buying an additional 1,328,532 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 533.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 60,918 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 406.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period.

PRF traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $35.79. 266,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,384. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $36.11.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

