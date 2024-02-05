Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248,693 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,500,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,227,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.