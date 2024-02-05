Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,692,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,699 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 1.65% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $104,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 724,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.