Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 40,592 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,926,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $82,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.03. 3,520,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,976,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

