Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,866,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,869 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 50.96% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $261,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 660,823 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 20,844.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 127,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,732,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 378,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 68,879 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,663,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:PDN traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,107. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $546.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

