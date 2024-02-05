Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,888 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,436. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

