Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,398,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,340,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,948. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.40. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

