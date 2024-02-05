Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 840,559 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,857,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 869,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,580,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 148,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 83,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,424,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,226,522. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

