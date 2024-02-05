Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,704,523 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,604 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Oracle worth $1,211,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,530,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $319.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

