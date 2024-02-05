Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.37 Billion Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,382,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Visa worth $2,374,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $21,000,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 343,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $78,918,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of V stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.63. 3,055,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,949. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $279.99. The company has a market capitalization of $506.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

