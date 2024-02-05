Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.37 Billion Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150,445 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,367,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 50.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $14.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,238.36. 1,442,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,579. The stock has a market cap of $579.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,092.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $952.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.10 and a 1 year high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

