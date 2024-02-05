Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 145,691 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of EOG Resources worth $1,639,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.65. 2,873,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,288. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

