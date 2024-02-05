Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $162.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.91. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

