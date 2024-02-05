Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36, Yahoo Finance reports. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Chegg Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,276,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,267. Chegg has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after buying an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,662,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,178,000 after purchasing an additional 120,429 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

