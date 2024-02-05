Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $9.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,482.28 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,492.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,289.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2,063.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,301.89.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 79 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 77 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

