Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.48. 656,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $248.62. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.