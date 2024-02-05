Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

Chubb Announces Dividend

NYSE CB traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $247.88. The company had a trading volume of 240,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day moving average is $216.29. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $248.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.26.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

