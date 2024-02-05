CIBC Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$169.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$155.00 to C$169.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$166.82.

GIB.A stock opened at C$156.02 on Thursday. CGI has a 52-week low of C$117.98 and a 52-week high of C$156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.66.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

