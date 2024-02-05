CIBC Raises Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$93.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LNR. TD Securities cut their price objective on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Linamar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$82.20.

Linamar Trading Up 0.8 %

LNR opened at C$65.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$56.78 and a 12 month high of C$78.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.40.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.24. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 9.2005772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

Insider Transactions at Linamar

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$60.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,818.14. In other news, insider Elliot Burger bought 677 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.39 per share, with a total value of C$38,853.03. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 646 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$60.09 per share, with a total value of C$38,818.14. Insiders bought a total of 51,983 shares of company stock worth $3,011,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

Further Reading

