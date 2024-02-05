Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI raised Ciena from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.79.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,903,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ciena by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,893,000 after acquiring an additional 366,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ciena by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 424,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

